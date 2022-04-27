The Detroit Lions Need To Draft Former Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral

The Detroit Lions need to make a run at Matt Corral in the first round of the draft.

Currently, the Lions hold the second and 32nd overall picks in the first round of the draft, which will begin Thursday night. As a fan of the team since birth, there’s really only one thing I want to see the Lions do in round one, and it’s to draft the former Ole Miss quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, do I think we need to take Corral second overall? No, that’s too much of a stretch. Get the best player on the board at second overall, and then find a way to get Corral later in the first round.

If that means trading up from 32 if it’s necessary, do it. If Corral is on the board when the 32nd pick rolls around, draft the dual-threat QB.

While I think Jared Goff is a good guy, he’s not going to get the job done. At this point, Goff is nothing more than a placeholder until a long term solution can be found.

To pretend otherwise is to simply be delusional.

Yes, Corral suffered an injury in his bowl game, but that doesn’t matter to me at all. The Lions shouldn’t draft Corral with the intention of starting him on day one.

Corral should be drafted with the intention of putting him on the bench for at least a year and allowing him to develop at a safe and steady pace. With Goff under contract, we don’t need to feed Corral to the wolves.

He has a great arm, is a very good athlete and carries himself like you want a quarterback to. The Lions need to make a bold move and going after Corral will excite the fanbase and give us hope for the future!