Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely After Fracturing Orbital Bone

NBA All-Star Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after suffering an orbital bone fracture.

On Friday it was announced that Embiid will be out with multiple injuries for the upcoming Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat second-round series of the NBA playoffs.

NBA insider for The Athletic, Shams Charania, says that along with the facial fracture Embiid suffered he also endured a mild concussion.

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2022

Directly after the game 6 victory over the Toronto Raptors, Embiid seemed to already know he had done something bad to his face. Embiid said, “I think he broke my face. I’m serious. I think he broke my face, but it’s all good it’s the playoffs.”

“I think he broke my face. I’m serious. I think he broke my face, but it’s all good it’s the playoffs.” Embiid knew it postgame 😕 pic.twitter.com/mfc5As56s4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2022



This comes at the most crucial moment of the season for Philadelphia. Their hopes to advance past the second round will rest on the newly-acquired All-Star from the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden.

Embiid is coming off a stellar 2021-2022 campaign. During the regular season he became the first Center to win the NBA scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal back in the 1999-2000 season. (RELATED: Trevor Bauer Suspended Two Years For Allegedly Violating MLB’s Domestic Violence Policy)

The beat-up and battered Joel Embiid will have to watch this series from the sideline. Miami and Philadelphia tip-off game 1 of their series on Monday.