Philadelphia Strip Clubs Welcome James Harden To The City

Philadelphia strip clubs are very happy about James Harden joining the 76ers.

Harden was sent to Philadelphia from the Nets in exchange for Ben Simmons and other assets, and it’s one of the biggest trades in recent NBA memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Harden, who is known for being a fan of strip clubs, is being welcomed with open arms from the establishments in the city!

Delilah’s and Sin City Philadelphia both shared messages on Instagram hyping up the arrival of the NBA superstar. Club Risqué, another strip club in the city of brotherly love, also shared a shout-out to Harden in its Instagram stories.

If there’s one thing we know about the adult entertainment industry, it’s awesome at promoting itself and generating attention.

Seeing as how Harden is a known connoisseur of strip clubs, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that strip clubs are rolling out the red carpet.

I don’t know anything about the nightlife in Philly, but I’m sure when you’re an NBA player rolling in money, it won’t be hard to have a fun time.

Will Harden visit Delilah’s, Club Risqué or Sin City Philadelphia? I can’t say for sure, but I definitely wouldn’t rule it out!