‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham Says The Cast Doesn’t Have The Season 5 Scripts Yet

It sounds like season five of “Yellowstone” isn’t super close to getting underway.

The fourth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner ended a few months ago, and millions of fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting any news on when we'll get some new episodes.

Well, it sounds like there’s still a lot of progress to be made before cameras start rolling.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Drops Bombshell About The Series’ Ending https://t.co/6LUUfBAMnu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 25, 2022

“We haven’t even gotten the scripts yet,” star Gil Birmingham said during an interview with E! News.

This certainly wasn’t the update fans were hoping to hear! We know season five is going to be split into two parts, and we’ve been led to believe we’ll get some new episodes at some point this summer.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

I somehow find it hard to believe we’re going to get new “Yellowstone” episodes if the cast doesn’t even have scripts yet. It will take months to film and then probably a couple months to edit. That means the quickest it could be back is maybe late August or early September.

I could be wrong, but when you look at the timeline, that’s a very optimistic projection.

Hopefully, Taylor Sheridan can get cameras rolling sooner than later because we want new episodes ASAP! We damn sure don’t want to wait one second longer than we have to. That much I can guarantee you.