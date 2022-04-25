‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Taylor Sheridan Knows Kayce’s Ending In The Hit Series

Luke Grimes wants “Yellowstone” fans to know the ending is already locked in.

Grimes has catapulted to fame playing Kayce Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show, and many fans want to know how the story will end after season four closed out with another great cliffhanger. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

It sounds like creator Taylor Sheridan already has the answer, but don’t expect him to share it with anyone!

Grimes told The Hollywood Reporter the following about how Kayce’s journey might end:

So Taylor and I have this understanding that he knows how this thing ends for everyone. He knows how it ends for Kayce, and he’s known since he wrote the beginning. He actually said that he knew the end first. I’ve actually really gotten into the idea of never knowing how this ends until I get to read that last script. It’d be a great payoff as an actor to go through the journey. But Taylor and I sat down and he told me just enough about what those two paths looked like and just enough about that statement. It wasn’t enough that I know what’s going to happen or where he goes from here, but it was enough that I could say that line and have an idea of what I was talking about.

For what it’s worth, these comments are similar to what Grimes told me prior to season four airing. It’s clear that Sheridan, who is the top guy in entertainment right now, knows exactly how this story will end.

Seeing as how he’s hit home run after home run, we have to just trust him at this point.

How explosive is the @Yellowstone series ending? It’s so secretive not even the stars know. Dive into my interview with Luke Grimes about playing Kayce, season four and much more! pic.twitter.com/MpO4wwMi6B — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 1, 2021

What I will say is that the ending of season four with Kayce left fans with countless questions. He said he saw the end of “us” on a vision quest, but “us” could mean so many things.

Did he see the end of the Duttons? The end of him and Monica? We don’t know! We just don’t know!

I can’t wait to find out what we get once season five gets underway. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them!