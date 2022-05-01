North Carolina After-School Satan Club Protested By Parents

Parents in Greensboro, North Carolina held a prayer rally Friday protesting the creation of an after-school Satan Club.

The group does not want the satanic club to meet at Joyner Elementary School or any Guilford County School, Fox 8 reported.

The prior week, Satanic Temple flyers had been dispersed at Joyner Elementary School, Fox 8 reported. The flier, according to Fox 8, is decorated with a cartoon devil saying, “Hey kids, let’s have fun at After School Satan Club!” It’s not clear who specifically dispersed the flyers or organized the event.

NOT TODAY, SATAN: Moms and dads say they cannot be silent while the controversial club makes its way into the area. https://t.co/86haKFYTYa pic.twitter.com/wQBI3OpnB4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2022

While the club was supposed to start on Friday at Joyner, it’s under review, according to Guilford County Schools’ chief of staff, Fox 8 reported. Guilford County Schools told parents they are not affiliated with any after-school programs, Fox 8 reported.

“Kind of a rallying thing to say ‘we here in Greensboro do not want this in our schools,’” Tempe Moore, organizer of the prayer rally, told Fox 8.

“This is not a time for good men to do nothing,” Moore added. “It’s a time to let our voices be heard.”

Lucien Greave, co-founder of Satanic Temple, told Fox 8 his group is not trying to “endorse Satanism or criticize other religious organizations.” (RELATED: Co-Founder Of Satanic Temple Lives In Mortal Terror Of Pence)

“Our club is about critical thinking, scientific rationalism,” Greave said.

Moore called this an issue that’s not going away, and that because other clubs have been established in various other states, he hopes churches will take a stand.