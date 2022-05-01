Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles Released Into Free Agency

The Chicago Bears released quarterback Nick Foles to free agency on Sunday.

We have released Nick Foles. Thank you for everything, Nick. 🙏 https://t.co/Xcw9BqG8u9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 1, 2022



Foles spent the last two seasons as a backup QB for both Mitch Trubisky, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and rookie, Justin Fields. During his stint with Chicago, Foles played in a total of nine games, threw for over 2,000 yards and passed for 11 touchdowns, according to the team’s website.

The #Bears have agreed to release QB Nick Foles, his agent Justin Schulman confirmed. The team’s new regime decided to allow Foles to find his next home rather than continue to search for a trade partner. “Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Schulman said. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 1, 2022

Playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017-2018 NFL season, Foles was the key to Philadelphia’s success in the postseason. He took over the starting job after then Eagles QB, Carson Wentz, went down with an injury before the playoffs began. (RELATED: Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely After Fracturing Orbital Bone)

Foles was the hero in a 41-33 victory in Super Bowl 52 over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He led the Eagles to their first championship win in franchise history while also simultaneously winning the Super Bowl MVP.

He will be looking to join his sixth team for his 11th year in the NFL come the start of the new season.