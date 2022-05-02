Alligator Tries To Eat A GoPro In Scary Viral Video

An alligator decided to try to eat a GoPro in a crazy video making the rounds online.

In a Facebook video shared by Bobby Wummer Photography, an alligator attempted to crush his GoPro camera during an interaction in Florida, and it was a wild situation to watch unfold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He wrote the following description about how it all went down:

I was trying to get a close up Florida alligator video using my #Gopro camera . I used a twelve foot extension pole to place the GoPro on the end and I was well above him. As you can see I did get an EXTREME close up inside the gators mouth. This was not done intentionally, I didn’t think that he would actually lunge up and bite down on the cam. I was lucky and didn’t play tug of war which would have probably been the end of camera! The alligator then realized that the camera was not food and he released the camera. Fortunately I was able to retrieve the GoPro with only minor damage to the camera.

You can watch the scary video below.

While it’s not the scariest video we’ve ever seen because the camera was on a pole, it does go to show that alligators aren’t something you want to mess with.

Massive Alligator Kills Another Gator In Horrifying Video https://t.co/96UeoEknkl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2022

That creature didn’t even hesitate to go after that camera, and if it had been a human, I have no doubt it would have been a very bad situation.

As I’ve always said, when the animals have nothing to fear, we’re in a bad spot. Well, when alligators are cruising around trying to crush everything around them, I’d say that means we’re in a bad place!

Massive Alligator Spotted In A Residential Area. The Video Is Mind-Boggling https://t.co/i0MpJRdhkv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2021

Keep your head on a swivel, folks. You never know when they might get you!

H/T: BroBible