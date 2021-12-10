Gigantic Alligator Filmed Roaming The Woods In Georgia In Crazy Viral Video

A massive alligator was spotted in the woods in Georgia.

In a YouTube video shared by Georgia Outdoor News, the beast was captured on video casually strolling around the woods like it was totally normal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia Outdoor News wrote the following description on the video:

It was just another afternoon in the climbing stand for a bowhunter in Macon County, Georgia. Then he hears something coming, and with anticipation he tightens his grip on his bow… oh but it was no deer… Like a scene from Jurassic Park a huge alligator appears, lumbering through the pines before laying down in a corn pile. He was hunting in planted pines more than 1,500 yards—almost a mile—from a river and retention pond where a 13-foot alligator is known to reside. Before dark, the alligator lumbered away, but not back toward the river, instead it went toward the hunter’s truck! Made for a hair-raising, careful walk out of the woods in the dark.

Give the unreal video a watch below.

Once again, nature reminds us that it’s not something to be messed with! We’re reminded that there are gigantic creatures capable of tearing you from limb-to-limb walking around.

Imagine being out there deer hunting and seeing an alligator like that just walking around. You might need to change your underwear afterwards!

People always make fun of me because I claim I’m not interested in mixing it up with wild animals. Well, who is laughing now?

That alligator could maul anyone reading this without a second of hesitation and it’s far away from where it should be.

If I see that creature and I’m armed, things might resemble what Clint Eastwood would do very quickly. If it’s me or the alligator, I’m choosing myself every single time!

Keep your head on a swivel, folks! These animals aren’t meant to be messed with!

H/T: BroBible