Scarborough Says Overturning Roe V. Wade Means ‘Votes No Longer Matter’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday that overturning Roe v. Wade would mean “votes no longer matter” despite the fact that such a ruling would then give states the right to make their own decisions regarding abortion.

“A half-century of constitutional rights supported by over 70% of Americans — let me underline that again because people lying to you on other channels will never say this — over 70% of Americans support that constitutional right,” Scarborough said.

“Americans will rightly conclude that their voices and their votes no longer matter,” the “Morning Joe” host added. (RELATED: Biden Rallies Voters For Midterms In Response To Roe V. Wade Draft Opinion)

WATCH:

Despite Scarborough’s insistence that such a ruling would mean Americans’ “votes no longer matter,” he admitted during the show that the Supreme Court is an “unelected” body, which means that voters do not have a direct voice in who sits on the bench. (RELATED: ‘I Want To Cry’: Obama’s Former Acting Solicitor General Distraught Over Leaked SCOTUS Opinion)

An apparent draft opinion, leaked to Politico, showing the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade would remand the decision on rights of abortions back to the states if it gets finalized. That would mean each state legislature, which is voted in by American voters, would be able to create legislation regarding abortion.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion dated Feb. 10, according to Politico. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” the opinion reportedly continued.

22 states have laws or constitutional amendments that could quickly ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Nine of the states have abortion bans still in place from before 1973, while 13 have “trigger bans” which would prohibit abortions should the high court overturn Roe v. Wade.