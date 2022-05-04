EXCLUSIVE: Jack Carr Talks ‘The Terminal List,’ Career In The Navy SEALs And More

Jack Carr sat down with me for an exclusive interview about his life and incredibly successful writing career.

Carr is a former Navy SEAL and the author responsible for the incredibly successful James Reese books. His first book “The Terminal List” will be released on Amazon as a series with Chris Pratt on July 1, and his latest book, “In the Blood,” drops May 17.

Naturally, we had plenty to discuss, and one of the things I found fascinating were his comments about what Hollywood workers are like behind the scenes. While a lot of content is woke (his work is most definitely not), his comments about the regular folks working to feed their family might restore some faith in the entertainment industry. Fire up the interview below. I think you’re going to love it!

As you can tell, Jack is one hell of a humble dude, and his entire life story is fascinating. He went from being a Navy SEAL to being one of the most successful authors on the planet.

Now, “The Terminal List” is a show with one of the greatest actors in the game. While he was confident the entire time, it’s still an insane situation.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest clips from our interview with Jack Carr. We’ll have plenty of them coming!