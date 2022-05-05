Bill Burr Says Johnny Depp Might Be Owed An Apology, Cautions People Against Jumping To Conclusions

Comedian Bill Burr suggested Monday that actor Johnny Depp may be owed an apology if he wins his court case against Amber Heard and cautioned people not to jump to conclusions about the case.

Burr made the comments on his Monday Morning Podcast, according to Variety, noting that he was “too big of a fan to watch [the trial].” Depp and Heard are in the midst of a $50 million defamation trial over an op-ed written by Heard for the Washington Post in 2018 where she alleged Depp had committed acts of domestic abuse.

“I love that guy and I just — I don’t want to hear all these personal details and sh*t. From what I’ve seen the guy is fucking destroying. And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying. I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow,” Burr told his audience on Monday, Variety continued.

Burr went on to note that “it’d be nice” if the people who’ve “publicly trashed” Depp apologized and said, “‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions,’” according to Variety. (RELATED: Politico Suggests Angelina Jolie Might Be ‘Jane Doe’ In FBI Lawsuit Involving Domestic Violence)

“All of these women’s groups that when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position, because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in. And for someone to go out and lie about it, it hurts the people that are actually in it! You would think they would cover this,” Burr continued, the outlet noted.

The comedian is one of very few people who have publicly come out in support of Depp, Variety reported in another article. Burr released the episode of his show prior to Heard taking the stand in the lengthy trial on Wednesday, where she detailed various instances of domestic abuse and manipulation she experienced during her marriage with Depp.