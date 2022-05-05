College Football Star Turns Down Big Money Offers To Transfer Displaying Major Loyalty

Boston College Eagles wide-receiver Zay Flowers turned down life-changing money by declining to enter NCAA’s May 1st transfer portal for his senior year of football.

Flowers claimed that multiple Name, Image, and Likeliness (NIL) agencies had offered him deals for hundreds and thousands of dollars to transfer from B.C. He told ESPN, “for a kid like me from a household of 14 with one parent, that’s life-changing money,” and despite the temptation the young star athlete might have had, he elected to stay put with Boston for this upcoming senior season.

In an ever-changing sports world where professional athletes and good division one players are switching their teams often, it is nice to hear about a player deciding to stick with the place that first gave him the opportunity to be scouted by the pros in B.C. and be loyal.

In three years as a Boston College Eagle, Zay Flowers has scored 19 touchdowns and caught 122 passes at B.C. He is expected to be drafted in the very first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to SI.com.

On June 30, 2021, the NCAA committee passed legislation for student-athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeliness as to how things were prior where student-athletes never made a cent for playing in their respected sport unless it was done under the table.

There seemingly is no ceiling for how much a student-athlete can make which can be troublesome to a degree.

Darren Rovell of actionnetwork.com said he believes the Manning family prodigy, Arch Manning, will make $10 million as a freshman at the school of his choosing during his first year of football at the collegiate level.

“Arch Manning I could see making $10 Million as a freshman in college.” –@DarrenRovell joined us to discuss NCAA NIL rules For Darren’s full appearance: https://t.co/7BcyBRTeNH pic.twitter.com/fhrEk2Ilk0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 1, 2021

A staggering and life-changing amount of money for somebody so young.

The NCAA has made it easy for student-athletes to “make it.” Before they passed the legislation athletes in college had to make it pro to see massive amounts of money. With the NIL law in action, more and more young athletes will go on to get paid loads of money, creating an out-of-control sports climate. For better or for worse, the NCAA has opened the gate for hundreds and thousands of athletes to make it. (RELATED: MLB Pitcher Gets Ejected In A Bizarre Altercation With Umpire)

However, the NIL law goes on to effect the lives of athletes and is still continuing to unravel but props to Zay Flowers for turning a blind eye to the money and staying loyal to his team.