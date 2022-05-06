Former Navy SEAL Jack Carr Reacts To Alec Baldwin Allegedly Shooting A Woman On A Film Set

Jack Carr had some very blunt thoughts about Alec Baldwin allegedly killing a woman on a film set.

I sat down with the author of the James Reese saga, and I asked the former Navy SEAL about Baldwin’s alleged shooting on the set of “Rust.” Baldwin is accused of accidentally shooting Halyna Hutchins with a weapon that had been loaded on set.

“It just seems like one of those preventable things if you’d followed the safety regulations,” Carr explained as he broke it all down from his point of view and dived into the importance of maintaining safe practices with firearms at all times.

You can watch Carr’s full reaction to the tragic situation and hear his breakdown of the safety on the set of “The Terminal List” below!

Obviously, the situation with Baldwin is nothing short of tragic, and it goes to show how handling a firearm requires your ultimate attention at all times.

One mistake and it could be fatal. Clearly, the people running the set on “The Terminal List,” which comes out July 1 on Amazon, were doing things the right way.

