Kyrie Irving Says He Was Living The ‘Life Of A Martyr’ When He Was Banned From Playing Home Games

Nets star Kyrie Irving thinks he’s a martyr because of his treatment after not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Irving was the most notable player in the NBA to not get vaccinated, and due to the fact the Nets play in New York, he was banned from playing home games for the vast majority of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was a ridiculous situation, but his latest comments about what happened were also ridiculous.

Irving said the following when discussing the situation, according to BroBible:

I was not expecting a mandate to be brought down in the way that it wasn’t going to allow me to play at all. I had the opportunity to play away games still but there was no plan in place, there was no vision of how it’s going to work for our team, and I think that really impacted not just me, but a lot of people. So, just had to sit in that hot seat and deal with it for a little bit, man. Life of a martyr, bro.

You can watch a video of his comments tweeted by The Recount below.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he was living the “life of a martyr” when he couldn’t play in home games for being unvaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/y2FEZxQg2T — The Recount (@therecount) May 5, 2022

I have a lot of sympathy over his treatment this past season. I truly do. The fact it was fine for the Nets star to play road games but not home games made zero sense.

New York clearly had rules for the sake of having rules and not because they were backed by science.

However, comparing yourself to a martyr is a bit much, right? When I think of a martyr, I think of someone who died doing something nobody else was willing to do.

Or, you can look at it from the terrorism standpoint where they think they’re martyrs if they blow themselves up. Obviously, that’s not what Irving was referring to, but it is what a lot of Americans think of when they hear the term.

Fortunately, it looks like common sense has finally prevailed and we’re getting back to normal. It’s just too bad we didn’t do it a hell of a lot sooner.