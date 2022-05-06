REVIEW: ‘Outer Range’ Season One Is Absolutely Incredible

“Outer Range” is one of the best shows in recent memory.

The final two episodes of season one were released Friday morning on Amazon, and it didn’t take me long at all to fire up the hit series with Josh Brolin. Coming into the end of season one of “Outer Range,” I think we were all expecting things to get wild. (REVIEW: ‘Outer Range’ Is Off To A Very Strong Start)

After all, the entire season has been a trippy blend of “Yellowstone,” “Stranger Things” and “Twin Peaks.”

Now, three are going to be some serious spoilers below. Let me repeat that for everyone. There are going to be some serious spoilers below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want the ending of season one spoiled!

Consider yourself warned!

In the closing moment of the finale, Royal’s wife says, “Our family is gone.” If that doesn’t more or less sum up the chaos of the season ending, I don’t know what does.

Let’s start with two main points. First, I was 100% correct about Royal being from the past. Props to me from calling that from pretty much the jump.

The clues were there, you just had to pay attention. Now, I predicted he was from the 1800s, and in reality, he was from even further back. After accidentally shooting his father, he ran off to the hole and emerged in the 1960s. He carried on with life never exposing the truth.

That brings us to point two. We know time travel is very much a part of the show, but Royal isn’t the only one. In fact, his granddaughter Amy has played a massive role in this too. Autumn, the woman we’ve had sinister feelings about from the jump, is actually Amy grown up. A scar on her head reveals her true identity. Remember, she claimed to not remember anything after an accident as a kid.

Now, we know why. This also makes things even more interesting because with the ranch being put up to get Perry out on bail, the Abbotts are destined to lose it.

However, Autumn has spoken to a woman about a trust and withdrawing money from it. Is that her mother Rebecca, who mysteriously appears at the end of season one to take Amy as a child?

It seems like Autumn might have her fingers all over this situation and as predicted, knew a hell of a lot more about what was going on than she let on.

My biggest question is why did Autumn/Amy attempt to murder grandfather? What is her goal here? We know it’s likely they lose the land with Perry going down the hole. Is it now in Autumn’s control? She clearly has a ton of money, but how did she get it as an adult?

Is Rhett really leaving his family? Will Perry ever be found? To Cecilia’s point, it appears the entire family has been destroyed, and we’re left with so many different questions!

Season one was an absolutely electric ride, and I can’t wait to see what we get in season two!