‘Outer Range’ Continues To Be Outstanding Through Five Episodes

Amazon has a certified hit on its hands with “Outer Range.”

Two more episodes of the sci-fi/western dropped early Friday morning, and that puts the count of total episodes out at six. I cruised through the fifth episode, and I can’t get enough of this series. (REVIEW: ‘Outer Range’ Is Off To A Very Strong Start)

Outer Range is an outstanding western/mystery show, and it’s the perfect blend of Stranger Things and Yellowstone. If you’re a fan of great television, I can’t recommend Outer Range enough! pic.twitter.com/lfnKnmK55P — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 26, 2022

I really can’t. Now, do I have a crystal clear idea of what is happening? Not at all, and that’s the entire point. This show could go in a million different directions, and anyone who says they’ve figured out the ending is lying.

Through five episodes, I just don’t know how anyone could say they’ve solved the trippy mystery playing out in front of us.

“Outer Range” is truly the perfect mix of “Stranger Things” and “Yellowstone” with a little dash of “Twin Peaks” in it. I’ve never seen anything like it.

All I know so far is that Autumn knows a hell of a lot more than she’s letting on. For example, the chat between Autumn and Perry is a crystal clear indication she knows a hell of a lot more than the Abbotts realize, and I’m also convinced her and Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) are both from the past.

Other than that, I’m not convinced of anything, which is really a testament to the show’s greatness.

If you’re not already watching “Outer Range,” you need to start on Amazon because it’s an outstanding series that will keep you guessing the entire time.