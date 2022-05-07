Jack Carr Talks About Chris Pratt Playing James Reese In ‘The Terminal List,’ Explains He Was Always ‘The Guy’

Jack Carr is a huge fan of Chris Pratt.

I sat down with the legendary author and former Navy SEAL to discuss a variety of subjects, including his hit book “The Terminal List” becoming a series on Amazon with Chris Pratt. The Hollywood star plays main character James Reese in the series. Even before the book was out, Carr knew Pratt was the man for the role.

“I got a hint this was a guy’s guy. I’m not really sure where that came from, but for whatever reason, Chris Pratt was the guy…He crushes it in [The Terminal List],” Carr explained when talking about Pratt taking over the lead role.

You can listen to his full comments below. They’re awesome.

As you can tell, Carr is super excited to see what Chris Pratt is like as James Reese, and I am too! The series premieres July 1, and that day can’t get here soon enough.

If you’ve read the books Carr has written, you know Reese is a very violent character!

Non-woke shows like @Yellowstone and 1883 are EXPLODING in popularity as Americans crave great entertainment that’s not preachy. I asked The Terminal List author Jack Carr his thoughts on what Hollywood should learn, and he gave a great answer. pic.twitter.com/YVgbTOyzzy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest clips from the interview as we have them!