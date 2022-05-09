Mother Arrested, Placed Under Mental Health Evaluation After Three Children Found Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested a mother after finding three of her four children dead inside their West Hills home Sunday morning.

LAPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting assault with a deadly weapon early Sunday morning and discovered a girl and two boys aged between 8 and 12 unresponsive inside the home, ABC 7 reported. Los Angeles Fire Department crews pronounced the children dead at the scene, the outlet continued.

Paramedics said the children had been dead for several hours before they arrived, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. LAPD also noted that another child was involved but unhurt, having reportedly run to a neighbor’s house. (RELATED: Kentucky Derby-Winning Horse Goes On Attack, Gets Punched In Face)

Neighbors told Fox 11 that they heard screaming and fighting as the residence before the police were called. “I couldn’t see anybody, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn’t make out what she was saying,” neighbor Priscilla Canales told the outlet.

The mother was questioned and then arrested by LAPD officers, and no other suspect is being sought in connection to the deaths, ABC 7 reported. After being taken into custody, she was moved to a hospital for a mental evaluation, with charges against her pending as of Monday morning, the New York Post reported.