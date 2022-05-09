‘Let’s Turn That Off’: Woman Says ‘F*ck Samuel Alito’ Live On Tucker Carlson

A protester outside of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s home dropped an f-bomb live on air Monday during “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” prompting host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson to cut off the live shot.

Protesters gathered outside of Alito’s home in Virginia to protest the recent leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“So it used to be like, before Joe Biden was president that Supreme Court justices were allowed to write opinions because that’s how the system worked,” Carlson said. “Now, we’re gonna take you to Alexandria, Virginia, outside Justice Samuel Alito’s house to show you what it looks like when you write an opinion the mob doesn’t like. Those are live pictures.”

A woman then appeared in the live shot reading her phone and speaking to the crowd before raising her middle finger up toward Alito’s house.

“Fuck Samuel Alito,” she said. “And fuck everybody who thinks that they can tell someone that they aren’t-”

Carlson immediately cut the woman off. (RELATED: Reporter Confronts Psaki On Law Appearing To Prohibit Protests Outside Of SCOTUS Justices’ Homes)

“Ah, so let’s turn that off. Too much,” Carlson said.

“It pains me to even put stuff like that on television, but people should see, you know, what this actually looks like,” he added.

The Senate unanimously passed a security bill Monday extending police protection to the Supreme Court justices’ families. The legislation will provide around-the-clock security protection to the justices’ families, similar to the protection members of Congress receive.

The move comes after a left-wing organization, “Ruth Sent Us,” published the apparent home addresses of six conservative justices calling to protest the reported decision and in front of their homes.