Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Ok’ With Ending Up In Hell, Claims ‘The Vast Majority Of All Humans Ever Born Will Be There’

Elon Musk isn’t worried about his fate in the afterlife.

The Tesla founder has been in the news nonstop ever since he launched a bid to buy Twitter, and in case you were worried about his thoughts on dying, just know that he doesn’t seem to care at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

In response to a tweet calling Musk a genius and asking about the creator of the universe, Musk tweeted, “Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.”

While I certainly don’t want to end up in Hell, this tweet from Musk is pretty comical. He’s not out here pretending people are angels.

He’s saying if Hell exists, a lot of people are going to end up there in the afterlife!

Also, Musk has been on an absolute roll lately on social media. It seems like every tweet he sends generates an outrageous amount of traffic.

Even this tweet, which was simply in response to someone, has more than 82,000 likes. No matter what he tweets, it goes viral.

