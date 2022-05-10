Hilary Duff Goes No Clothes At All For Women’s Health Shoot

Hilary Duff posed completely nude for the May/June 2022 “Body Issue” of Women’s Health Magazine and spoke candidly about body image.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through” said the 34-year-old actress who bared it all for the cameras, according to Page Six.

Duff put the final, published image in perspective by sharing behind-the-scenes details about the work that went into achieving this look. She admitted to training for four days a week and putting great focus on weight lifting and strength training, in advance of the photoshoot, the outlet reported.

“I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” the actress said, according to Page Six.

“I think at 34, I’ve just gained a lot of respect for my body,” said Duff. “It’s taken me all the places I need to go, it’s helped me build a beautiful family,” she revealed, according to Page Six. Keeping in theme with her positive body-image messaging, the actress discussed her love for tattoos and described the “earthy” theme that is inked on her skin, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Hollywood Star Shares Completely Naked Photo To Hit Back At ‘Old And Ugly’)

Duff also expressed that she has been working on her inner beauty as well as her exterior image.

“We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s—t,” she reportedly said.

“But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system,” she said, according to Page Six. Ongoing therapy and meditation are among the practices she relies on to maintain a healthy lifestyle, the noted.