Stampede At Astroworld Injured ‘Thousands,’ According To New Filing

The number of victims affected by the Astroworld tragedy is in the “thousands” according to legal documents filed Monday, which may change the landscape of the lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott.

The filing made in Harris County on Monday alleges the tally of those injured or deceased as a result of the crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld event has skyrocketed from “hundreds” to “thousands,” according to RollingStone. Three legal representatives for the victims claim nearly 5,000 victims have been affected as a result of this incident.

The representatives categorized the severity of each claim, declaring 10 deaths, 732 injuries that required “extensive” care, and 1,649 that required “less extensive” care, reported the outlet. There are also 2,540 injury claims that remain under review and are not yet categorized, according to RollingStone.

The number of people injured at Astroworld last year was astronomically higher than what was first estimated — at least if you believe the attorneys representing the alleged victims. https://t.co/ydEvOhjc0a — TMZ (@TMZ) May 10, 2022

The deaths associated with this incident were all a result of compression asphyxia, with many fans and associates of the events alleging a variety of issues with the event, inclusive of poor planning, inadequately trained staff and issues with communication, according to RollingStone.

Astroworld Victims’ Attorneys Now Say Over 4,900 People Were Injured https://t.co/m2XTW0jVWU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 10, 2022

Live Nation, Scoremore (the promotors for the festival), Contemporary Services Corporation (the security company) and Scott himself have all denied liability in relation to this tragedy, according to RollingStone.