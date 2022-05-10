Stampede At Astroworld Injured ‘Thousands,’ According To New Filing

The number of victims affected by the Astroworld tragedy is in the “thousands” according to legal documents filed Monday, which may change the landscape of the lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott.
The filing made in Harris County on Monday alleges the tally of those injured or deceased as a result of the crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld event has skyrocketed from “hundreds” to “thousands,” according to RollingStone. Three legal representatives for the victims claim nearly 5,000 victims have been affected as a result of this incident.
The representatives categorized the severity of each claim, declaring 10 deaths, 732 injuries that required “extensive” care, and 1,649 that required “less extensive” care, reported the outlet. There are also 2,540 injury claims that remain under review and are not yet categorized, according to RollingStone.
The number of people injured at Astroworld last year was astronomically higher than what was first estimated — at least if you believe the attorneys representing the alleged victims. https://t.co/ydEvOhjc0a
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 10, 2022
Astroworld Victims’ Attorneys Now Say Over 4,900 People Were Injured https://t.co/m2XTW0jVWU
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 10, 2022