Best Buy Employee Tackles A Person In Impressive Fashion In Wild Viral Video

Best Buy employees continue to be the biggest stars on the internet.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a Best Buy employee tackled a guy making a run for the exit, and the video is absolutely epic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Best Buy has got 5 star linebackers working for them now pic.twitter.com/V5E8W37vZB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 11, 2022

For the record, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Just a couple days ago, Best Buy employees went viral for running a containment scheme on some robbers that was straight out of an NFL playbook.

Was it as awesome as this video? That’s for other people to decide, but it was without question pretty great!

Best Buy Employees Stop Criminals With Defense That Would Make Nick Saban Proud https://t.co/skSpGVJTAc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

At this point, you’d have to be a pretty big idiot to attempt to rob a Best Buy. It’s crystal clear that nonsense won’t be tolerated.

The employees at the electronics chain are willing to hold the line at all costs, and I’m here for it! I respect the hell out of them not allowing criminals to run the show.

Massive Fight Breaks Out During An MLB Game, And The Video Is Pure Carnage https://t.co/mYexlrXqkR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2022

Let us know your thoughts on Best Buy employees bodying-up bad guys in the comments below!