Ezra Miller Shows Wild Behavior In Arrest Video

Newly surfaced police bodycam video of actor Ezra Miller’s arrest in Hawaii March 29 reveals a chaotic arrest scene in which Miller is aggressively heard yelling at officers, and giving bizarre explanations for his actions.

The video shows police leading Ezra towards the street from a bar, as one officer says, “Let’s talk stories outside,” according to TMZ.

Instantly, Miller began saying, “I got assaulted in this bar twice in a row, I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT Crypto art,” according to the video posted by TMZ.

“What’s your name, what’s your badge number?” Ezra said, and then booming even more loudly, he repeated the question, asking for a “full name, full badge number.”

Police body cam footage from Ezra Miller’s arrest in Hawaii. https://t.co/Ihy8MwpVVq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2022

“That guy in the bar declared himself as a Nazi, I have it on film, and he attacked me,” Ezra said to the officers. Miller was then told he was being arrested for disorderly conduct, according to the video.

He became increasingly angered when handcuffed by police and began saying, “I claim my ninth amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation, disorderly conduct being something I’m not guilty of.”

Miller continued to talk back to the police as they searched him and began collecting his personal effects.

“I claim my fourth amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probably cause that you will not be able to offer in a court of law.” Ezra said, before he launched into the a continual repetition of that statement. “I claim my fourth amendment rights to not e searched and seized, please do not touch my ring!” said the actor. (RELATED: REPORT: Ezra Miller Gets $500 Fine For Bar Altercation)

Moments later. Miller started shouting, “Hey you just touched my penis, please don’t do that!” and an officer could be heard saying, “No I didn’t,” according to the video.

The situation quickly escalated with Miller frantically shouting, “I’m transgender, I’m non binary. I don’t want to be searched by a man… I’m transgender and non binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man,” he repeated. The police carried on, seemingly unaffected by Miller’s breakdown.

“I claim my fourth amendment rights, those are nerf guns just in case you worry that their bullets, those are nerf bullets they are fake and they are a toy,” said Miller, as his belongings were placed in a plastic bag.

“Please don’t take them from me, the flash ring means a lot to me,” Miller said, as the video came to an end.