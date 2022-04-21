Ezra Miller Appears To Party While Arrest Report Plays On A Nearby TV

An embarrassing video appearing to show Ezra Miller has hit the web.

Miller has been arrested multiple times over the past few weeks in Hawaii after several alleged issues with the law, including allegedly hitting a woman with a chair he threw. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Things aren’t going great for him!

Hollywood Star Learns His Fate After Recent Arrest. Does The Punishment Go Far Enough? https://t.co/OnXPewqQMT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2022

Well, you’d never know it by the way he’s behaving. In a video tweeted by @Kailikapu, Miller appeared to be enjoying himself while a nearby TV played his mugshot, according to BroBible.

You can watch the video below.

It seems like Miller needs to learn how to read the room. The amount of negative attention that has come out about him recently is nothing short of shocking.

His acting career is literally falling apart because he allegedly can’t stay out of trouble.

Hollywood Star Reportedly Arrested On A Serious Charge. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/J3TUDeGs9y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2022

If you’re getting arrested twice in a very short period of time, it might be wise to lay low for awhile. It might be wise to not be seen out in public seemingly having a great time.

Grab a case of beer and gather your friends at your place if you want to hang out.

It should be interesting to see what update about Miller we get next!