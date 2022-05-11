Officers Trying To Perform Life-Saving Measures On Gunshot Victims Met By ‘Hostile Crowd,’ Police Say

Police responded to a suspected gang-related shooting Tuesday in Chicago and were met with an aggressive crowd that interfered with life-saving efforts.

Five people were reportedly shot during the incident, and one succumbed to their injuries, CNN reported. When officers arrived on scene, they began administering aid to the victims but were met with a hostile crowd that was “actively fighting the police.”

“Members from the community and gang members from this crowd were actively fighting the police while they were trying to tend to the victims,” Chicago Police Commander of the Ninth District Don Jerome said during a press conference, according to LiveNOW from Fox.

Jerome described the resistance responders faced on the scene, saying, “Officers immediately attempted to perform life-saving measures on those that were shot, and they were met by a hostile crowd,” CNN noted. (RELATED: NYPD Officer Allegedly Shoots His Wife’s Lover Before Turning His Gun On Himself)

“There’s a historic gang conflict between two rival gangs here. We don’t believe the community is being targeted, but that it’s specific gang members that are targeting one another in this historic conflict,” he continued.

Jerome confirmed that two of the shooting victims were reported to be in stable condition, and no police officers were injured.

Police discovered that a vehicle fled the scene and crashed a short distance away, CNN reported. Two weapons were found in the vehicle and a third was recovered at the scene, Jerome said during the press conference.

The police have not yet located the occupants of the vehicle and called in assistance from the SWAT team to aid in the search, Jerome said, according to the video. “We are seeking the community’s help in bringing those responsible for this crime to justice,” he added.