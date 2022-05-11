Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Colin Kaepernick Is A Bum And Definitely Not A Hero

Colin Kaepernick, David Hookstead (Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage and David Hookstead)

Colin Kaepernick, David Hookstead (Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage and David Hookstead)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The nonsense surrounding Colin Kaepernick needs to end.

On the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” I took some time to touch on the media hype surrounding the former 49ers quarterback, and I reminded people he’s not a hero!

In fact, he’s a bum with a long laundry list of making stupid comments. Watch me tear into his legacy and destroy the bogus narrative surrounding him below!

Do you agree with my comments about Kaepernick? Do you disagree? What did I get right? What did I get wrong? I want you all to let me know.

I’ll debate anyone to the end of the day about whether or not Kaepernick is a hero (he’s not).  So, let me know in the comments below what you think about his legacy!

Also, make sure to check back from more great clips from “The David Hookstead Show” and subscribe to the new YouTube page!