Stephen A. Smith Rips Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Comeback Attempt

Stephen A. Smith is sick and tired of hearing about Colin Kaepernick’s comeback attempt.

Kaepernick is currently doing everything he can to return to the NFL, and he’s made it clear he’d be willing to be a backup if it meant he could get another shot in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the ESPN star doesn’t want to hear any debates about the former 49ers quarterback.

“Utter nonsense. I’m sick of this, and I’ve had it,” Smith said during the Tuesday episode of “First Take” before diving into his explanation for why he doesn’t want to hear about Kaepernick trying to return to the NFL. It is worth noting that Stephen A. also made it clear he feels the league “screwed” the former 49ers quarterback after his national anthem protest.

You can watch his full comments in the clip below.

.@stephenasmith shares his thoughts on the comments from Colin Kaepernick about his desire to return to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/P5nYw8okR4 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 19, 2022

While I don’t think Kaepernick was screwed in any way or fashion by the NFL, I am also sick and tired of hearing about the former 49ers QB.

He last played in 2016! Let me repeat that for everyone, he last played in 2016! Who the hell thinks this guy can play now?

The shelf life of a player in the NFL is incredibly short. It’s an incredibly small window. I’m supposed to believe Kaepernick hasn’t played in several years, but he’s now good to go?

Give me a break. That’s simply not going to happen.

Kaepernick wants attention and nothing more. Let’s not pretend like this situation is anything more than that!