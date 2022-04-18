Editorial

Colin Kaepernick Says He Would Accept A Backup Role In The NFL

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Michigan Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Colin Kaepernick’s delusional NFL comeback attempt is still underway!

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been very publicly trying to get an NFL team to give him a shot, but so far, no teams have shown much interest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Kaep has come out and admitted he’s okay with taking a bench role.

“Yeah…I know I have to find my way back in. So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine, but that’s not where I’m staying,” Kaepernick said when asked by Brandon Marshall on the “I Am Athlete” podcast if he’d be fine taking a QB2 role, according to TMZ.

When is this circus going to finally end? I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that this circus has gone on for far too long.

If Kaepernick was good enough to be in the NFL, he’d be in the NFL. It’s truly that simple.

Does anyone really think if Tom Brady took a knee for the national anthem that he’d be out of the league? Of course not. Hell, Matthew Stafford took a knee during the anthem and he led the Rams to a Super Bowl win last season.

If Kaepernick had the talent to move the needle in the NFL, he’d be on a roster. He doesn’t, and that’s why he’s out of the league!

 

He can talk all he wants about how he’d take a backup role, but it’s about the same as me saying it. It’s completely meaningless!