EXCLUSIVE: California Democrat Running For US Senate Says He ‘Absolutely’ Thinks Hunter Biden Should Be Investigated

Dr. Timothy Ursich Jr., a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in California against Sen. Alex Padilla, doesn’t always align neatly with his own political party.

Ursich Jr., in an exclusive interview, discussed several topics, including some that put him at odds with the vast majority of his fellow Democrats. Ursich Jr. wants to investigate Hunter Biden for his dealings in foreign countries, specifically his business in Ukraine while now-President Joe Biden was the vice president.

Democrats have remained quiet about the Hunter Biden situation, but Republicans have vowed to open up an investigation if they win the majority in the Senate during the midterm elections, which will take place Nov. 8.

“I absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt, think this should be investigated,” Ursich Jr. said. “You can’t pick and choose what’s considered a national security threat based on party affiliation.”

If Ursich Jr. finishes in the top two during the June 7 primary and defeats Padilla in the general election, he will likely be the only Senate Democrat wanting to investigate Hunter. (RELATED: From ‘Russian Disinformation’ To ‘We Don’t Comment On The Laptop’: White House’s Messaging On Hunter Biden’s Laptop Quietly Shifts)

He added that the truth must come out one way or the other.

“There is two things that would come out of this. You’re either going to find issues and resolve issues … or it’s going to be clean slated and you’re going to build such a trust with the current administration. It’s a win-win, really,” Ursich Jr. said.

He continued by saying that if Hunter is not guilty he should want the investigation to happen so he clears his name. But since the Democratic Party wants to ignore the problem and sweep this under the rug, there’s probably something that Hunter did wrong, Ursich Jr. argues.

Padilla has not publicly commented on whether Hunter Biden should be investigated or not. Padilla’s office did not return a phone call for comment.

Ursich Jr. is also against defunding the police.

“Defunding the police is no bueno, you don’t handcuff the police … preventing them from enforcing petty crimes,” Ursich Jr. said.

Padilla is for defunding the police. He believes funding for local police departments should be redirected to social and community-based programs.

Ursich Jr. is against illegal immigration.

“The reality is, America is found on legal immigration … it is a huge slap in the face to those who go through the process because as we know, the process of obtaining legal is very, very tough … America has always been welcoming, and I don’t think that’s something we should lose … however, you have to know who’s coming through,” Ursich said.

Padilla introduced legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for essential workers who are undocumented immigrants.

Ursich Jr. is against abolishing the filibuster, while Padilla has said that the filibuster must be abolished to “protect our Democracy.”

There are 23 candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat in California. For the short termer, a vacancy left by Vice President Kamala Harris, a former U.S. senator from the state, there are 8 candidates running, including Padilla. That term ends Jan. 3, 2023.

Other candidates include James P. Bradley, Dan O’Dowd, and Mark Meuser.

On June 7, voters will decide which candidate will be in the Senate. The top-2 candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

To watch the full, five-part interview, check it out on YouTube: