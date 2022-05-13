Doc Rivers Gets Into A Heated Exchange With The Media After The 76ers Are Eliminated From The Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t have much patience for the media after getting bounced from the playoffs.

The 76ers‘ season came to an end Thursday night after losing to the Miami Heat 99-90 in game six of the series, and the man responsible for leading Philadelphia didn’t want to hear any questions about his job status. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers)

“I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it because I worked my butt off to get this team here,” Rivers told the media after the tough loss.

You can watch his full comments below.

Doc Rivers responds to a question about job security with some spice 👀 pic.twitter.com/wmamVskXUw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 13, 2022

Honestly, props to Rivers for keeping it real. Far too often, coaches try to keep everything buttoned up and don’t tell people their honest and real feelings.

Not Rivers! He had no problem telling the media that he thinks he’s great at his job, despite a disappointing end to the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat)

It seems like he’s out of patience and simply doesn’t care what people have to say. I’m not sure how else to describe that response from Rivers.

Granted, it’s an emotional situation. His season just came to an end and he’s immediately being asked about his job security. I’m not saying it’s fair as most people would hate it, but it’s just part of business when you’re involved with pro sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat)

It should be fun to see what ends up happening with Rivers. Clearly, he thinks he’s done nothing but his best!