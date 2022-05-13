ANALYSIS: Is Tucker Carlson The Right’s New Kingmaker?

Tucker Carlson’s large and devoted audience seems to help him drive the political agenda on both sides of the aisle, possibly making him one of the most powerful conservatives in the country and the right’s newest kingmaker.

Democrats understand that Carlson’s opinion holds weight with the millions of Americans who tuned into his show every weeknight, making it the most-watched cable news show in history. Their only recourse against Carlson is to attack his character through hit pieces created by their powerful allies in liberal corporate media.