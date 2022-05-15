Violent Viral Video Shows Massive Strikes On Russian Positions In Ukraine

Another crazy video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian artillery strikes hammered Russian positions in Ukraine, and it’s the latest sign that the war is still raging.

You can check out the video in the tweet below.

Video from Ukraine’s 59th Motorized Brigade showing artillery strikes reportedly on Russian Msta-S and D-30 howitzers.https://t.co/wWg7y0LbOw pic.twitter.com/ztVYhC23io — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 10, 2022

Once again, we have more proof that the Ukrainians have no interest in rolling over and getting steamrolled by the Russians. Ever since the war started, they’ve been fighting like dogs, and that clearly won’t stop at any point in the near future.

No matter how this war ends, I have nothing but respect for the people in Ukraine refusing to give up.

The reality of the situation is that war is absolute hell. People get killed, infrastructure gets destroyed and lives and countries are ruined.

We’re seeing that play out in real time in Ukraine, and it’s been difficult to watch at times. Fortunately, the Ukrainians continue to put up a fight.

