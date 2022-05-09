Jack Carr Talks About The War Between Russia And Ukraine, Explains One Major Problem With Putin’s Forces

Jack Carr had some very interesting thoughts on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

I sat down with the former Navy SEAL and awesome author, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask about the war going down in Ukraine. Specifically, I asked about the predictions Russia would roll Kyiv in a matter of days. He had a very interesting response!

“They’re not getting honest assessments,” Carr explained when talking about how dictators and authoritarians are often not given accurate information from senior leaders. That lack of information can lead to disasters on the ground.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I think Carr hit this one right on the head. Is a lack of information the only reason why Russia is struggling? I don’t know, but I 100% believe that Putin’s generals might fear telling him the truth.

Again, people expected Russia to roll right into Kyiv. That never happened, and it looks like it’s no longer going to happen.

