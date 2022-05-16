Massive Sawfish Captured On Camera In Awesome Viral Video

A woman managed to snag an incredible video of a sawfish, and it’s definitely worth watching.

In a YouTube video shared by Julie Higgs, a huge sawfish could be seen casually swimming around like it was no big deal at all. She wrote the following on the video:

Went spearfishing with my new friend JJ. We stopped at a wreck close to shore and found a few sawfish feeding on a bait ball. What an amazing sight!! Sawfish are extremely rare!! This is my first sawfish sighting and I have been diving my whole life!! I was lucky enough to see 2 of these beautiful animals. Both were actively hunting!! I have been told that this might be the only video of sawfish hunting in the wild!

Go ahead and fire up the video below.

Usually speaking, I’m not a big fan of what’s in the ocean. Anyone who reads my stances on the issue is well-aware of that fact. I prefer to keep my feet on dry land.

Last time I checked, sharks don’t attack people walking down the sidewalk to grab a beer. That’s just a fact.

However, there’s something mesmerizing about this video of the sawfish just putting in work while appearing to hunt or whatever you call it when a fish looks for food.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before. Everything about the video was awesome, and again, I say that as someone who generally hates posts about what’s swimming beneath the surface.

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the post below.

H/T: BroBible