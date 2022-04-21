Great White Shark Attacks A Boat In Horrifying Viral Video

Some people on a boat went through a terrifying experience with a massive shark.

In a YouTube video shared by 9 News Australia, a family boating off the coast of western Australia watched a huge great white shark attack their vessel, and the video is horrifying. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can fire it up below. It’s probably going to be the scariest thing you see all day.

Folks, that was right out of “Jaws,” and it was downright terrifying. Imagine being on that boat as a great white shark attacks the motor.

If that doesn’t make you freak out, then you have ice in your veins. It’s that simple.

If I’m on a boat and a great white shark starts attacking the motor, you better believe that all bets are off. I’m getting my hands on the closest firearm, and I’m opening fire like I’m shooting people invading the country.

If I have to choose between me and the sharks, it will be the easiest decision of my life. I’m choosing myself and there’s no limit on how much ammo I’ll waste to guarantee I win.

Stay out of the water, folks. Stay out of the water! It’s just not worth the risk.