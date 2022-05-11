Editorial

Massive Great White Shark Spotted Off The Coast Of The Jersey Shore

Pictured is a shark. (SHUTTERSTOCK/ Martin Prochazkacz)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A massive great white shark has generated some attention online.

In a video tweeted by @foxweather, a shark tagged with a tracker was spotted off the coast of the Jersey Shore, and the creature known as Ironbound is an absolute beast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below.

This video right here is why I have zero interest in going anywhere near the water. It’s going to be a very hard pass from me. Very hard pass!

Knowing there are sharks that size in the water makes it a very easy decision for me, and that decision is to stay on dry land.

You can laugh at me all you want, but last time I checked sharks don’t attack people standing on dry land. Am I wrong? Well, if you think so, shoot me some links!

In the meantime, I’ll be locked and loaded every single time I’m on a boat just in case a shark decides it wants to get a bit too bold.

If it’s down to me or the sharks, I can promise you I’m going to win.

H/T: BroBible