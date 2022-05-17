Congressmen Press Navy Official For Answers After They Show Video Of Spherical UFO

A top Navy official played a video of a spherical UFO Tuesday in the House Intelligence Committee’s first meeting on the subject in over 50 years, saying they have no “explanation” for what the object is.

The object flew past the window of a plane and appeared to be small, spherical and reflective, and moved very quickly in the air.

“There’s rarely an easy answer” to what the UFOs may be, Deputy Director of Navy Intelligence Scott Bray said as he played the video.

“There it was,” Bray said as the object flew across the screen. “In many cases, that’s all that a report may include. And in many other cases, we have far less than this.”

“This highly limited amount of data hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of” UFOs, Bray said. (RELATED: Pat McAfee Claims He Saw A UFO)

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the committee questioned Bray about the video, asking to explain what the video shows.

“What you see here is an aircraft that is operating in a U.S. Navy training range that has observed a spherical object in that area. As they fly by they take a video and you see a, it looks reflective in this video, somewhat reflective, and it quickly passes by the cockpit of the aircraft,” Bray said.

Schiff pressed if “this is one of the phenomena that we can’t explain.”

“I do not have an explanation for what this specific object is,” Bray said.

Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jim Hines asked Bray about the speed of the object.

“That aircraft is moving quite fast. How fast that object is moving that goes by is probably very slow,” Bray said, noting that it’s difficult to determine the speed of an object and that’s why sensory data is important.

The Pentagon released a report in June of 2021 on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) — also known as UFOs, that mentioned 143 unresolved UFO sightings.