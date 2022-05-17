Body Of Teen Who Went Missing 13 Years Ago Found, Sex Offender Arrested

The body of a 17-year-old girl who went missing 13 years ago while on spring break in South Carolina was found Wednesday. A registered sex offender was arrested in connection to her death, authorities announced Monday.

Brittanee Drexel was reported missing April 25, 2009, after she was last seen walking in between hotels in Myrtle Beach while on spring break, according to the New York Post. Her mother, Dawn Drexel, told CNN at the time that she didn’t want her daughter going to Myrtle Beach but Brittanee went anyway.

Authorities found Drexel’s body Wednesday in Georgetown, roughly 35 miles from where she was last seen, after receiving tips, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said at a press briefing.

13 years later, justice. Investigators say Raymond Moody kidnapped, raped, and killed Brittanee during Spring Break, 2009, in South Carolina. https://t.co/oZxUF3DeF7 — Billy Jensen (@Billyjensen) May 16, 2022

Raymond Douglas Moody was arrested May 4 on an obstruction of justice charge, with authorities alleging he kidnapped, raped and murdered Drexel, according to Fox News. Authorities said Moody buried Drexel’s body the day after she went missing. Moody has since been charged with murder, obstructing justice, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, according to authorities.

Weaver said Moody had an “extensive sex offender history,” Fox News reported. Moody was convicted in 1983 in California for sodomy by force of some under 14 and kidnapping, Fox News reported citing State Law Enforcement Division Records. (RELATED: Missing Mom Found Dead In Trunk Of Her Car After Neighbors Complain Of Foul Odor)

“This is truly a mother’s worst nightmare,” Drexel’s mother said Monday. “I am mourning my beautiful daughter Brittanee as I have been for 13 years. But today it’s bittersweet. We are much closer to the closure and the peace that we have been desperately hoping for. I am slowly processing everything that has come to light.”

“The search for Brittanee is now a pursuit for Brittanee’s justice,” she continued.