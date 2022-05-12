Missing Mom Found Dead In Trunk Of Her Car After Neighbors Complain Of Foul Odor

Police found a missing Texas mom dead in the trunk of her car Wednesday after neighbors complained about a foul smell, ABC 13 reported.

Angela Mitchell, a 24-year-old mother of four, was reported missing by her family May 6, the same day her family and friends said they located her car in Texas City, ABC 13 reported. Her white sedan was found parked close to where Martin Luther King Junior Street and 4th Avenue intersect, according to the outlet.

Texas City police received calls Wednesday from neighbors about a foul odor coming from the car, according ABC 13. Investigators discovered Mitchell’s body in the trunk. Neighbors in the area reportedly said the vehicle had been parked in the area for several days.

As police get an investigation underway, the woman’s friends and family expressed frustration over investigators not taking her earlier disappearance seriously. https://t.co/B40AOEjzB8 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 12, 2022

Police have not given any information about Mitchell’s cause of death nor have they said if they are searching for someone in relation to her death, according to ABC 13. (RELATED: Police Find Body Of Missing Woman In Septic Tank, Arrest Suspect)

“To be honest, that’s nothing new in this town. You come across that situation every couple of months, or so. That’s just Texas City for you,” neighbor David Welch Jr. told the outlet.

The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information resulting in an arrest or charges filed in connection to Mitchell’s case, according to the Houston Chronicle. People with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS (8477).