‘You’re A Bigot, Pal’: Tucker Carlson Mocks The Left Labeling Free Speech As ‘Racist’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson mocked the left for repeatedly branding Americans’ free speech as “racist” during Wednesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson ridiculed the Biden administration’s response to “complicated, long questions” about its economic policies. He then played footage of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with Nicolle Wallace and NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd claiming conservatives facilitate white supremacy and racism by labeling it “free speech.”

“Did you hear that?” Carlson said, laughing. “Free speech is white supremacy, says Chuck Todd. It’s white supremacy, free speech. Talking out of turn, reading your own script rather than the one that Chuck Todd provides you is white supremacy. That means if you’re upset about food shortages or blackouts, you’re a racist. Racist, racist, racist.”

“Oh, you don’t like crime? You don’t like litter? You don’t like inflation? You’re against public urination in New York City? You know what you are, you’re a bigot, pal! Stop complaining,” he continued.

The Daily Caller co-founder played footage of Gayle King telling a CBS panel that she is afraid for her and her nephew to go outside by themselves or even walk the dog in the aftermath of the Buffalo shooting, where a self-described “white supremacist” opened fire in a predominantly black neighborhood killing 10 people. (RELATED: ‘All Of It Is Poison’: Tucker Carlson Warns Political Leaders Will Use ‘Race Politics’ To ‘Make Us Hate Each Other’)

The host mocked King for glossing over the most detrimental issues currently facing the country, most notably a decrease in domestic energy production.

“Yeah, a white supremacist is just going to come out and kill him with the First Amendment. That’s what happens when you walk your dog in this country. That’s how bad at it is,” he said sarcastically. “Racism against Gayle King’s family may be the single biggest problem America faces right now.”

“The problem is definitely not that we’re running out of energy to power civilization, that’s not a big deal at all. And that’s why you probably didn’t read about the fact that the interior department just announced it is closing millions of acres to domestic energy production. Sorry, gone,” Carlson continued.

Carlson then turned to the several occasions White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has labeled former President Donald Trump and conservative policies as “racist.” The press secretary previously said Trump was running a “racist campaign,” and said he was “the most outwardly racist president that we have seen in generations.”

“You know what we need to talk about, Karine Jean-Pierre? … We need to have a conversation about how racist you are, which is very racist,” Carlson continued. “So, if you can’t keep the lights on or go to the dentist or if you’re one of the very few people … who’s noticed that honey prices have doubled since December, why is that happening? Shut up, racist.”