EXCLUSIVE: ‘Total Failure’ — House Republicans Call On Biden To Invoke Clause That Would Provide Protection Against Foreign Invasion From Mexican Cartels

Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden, calling on him to invoke the Guarantee Clause that would require the Executive Branch to protect the states from a foreign invasion.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter that was signed by 32 other Republicans. In the letter, the GOP lawmakers mention 2.6 million encounters with migrants, reports of cartel members shooting at border enforcement and the over 100,000 Americans who have died from drug overdoses in a 12-month period.

“The Constitution clearly states that the President must guarantee states protection from invasion,” Nehls told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

“With 2.6 million encounters at our border since President Biden took office, over 100,000 fatal fentanyl overdoses at the hands of the drug-traffickers, and numerous violent attacks on our brave border enforcement, it is clear the United States is facing invasion from the South. President Biden has turned his back on his constitutional duty to stop this border invasion — if he does not act, Republicans will when we take back Congress in November,” he added.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Border agents encountered a record two million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. In fiscal 2021, they seized $3.31 billion in counterfeit goods, over 319,000 pounds of marijuana, over 190,000 pounds of methamphetamine and over 97,000 pounds of cocaine.

The letter also received support from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) and Citizens for Renewing America.

“For the past year, we have encouraged border state governors to acknowledge an invasion is occurring on our southern border due to the intentional non-enforcement of our laws and a total failure of the Federal government to uphold Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution. What is transpiring on our border constitutes an invasion, and to date, the actions taken by governors has not alleviated or remedied the problem. Cartels maintain operational control of our unsecured order, facilitating an ongoing invasion that harms American communities. However, if these governors would use their authority to invoke the Self Defense Clause, it would be a gamechanger and stop the flow of devastation ruining our country,” Wade Miller, the executive director of Citizens for Renewing for America, told the Daily Caller.

Dan Stein, president of FAIR, also shared his support for Nehls’ letter.

“There is no question that border states are still in the middle of a historic crisis with no end sight, and sadly, Texas is the epicenter. Dangerous drugs and unknown individuals flood across our southern border every single day. Congressman Nehls outlines a persuasive case for why the federal government has abandoned its duties under the Constitution to protect the states from invasion, and FAIR supports his reasoning wholeheartedly,” Stein said.

The Daily Caller contacted the White House about the letter, to which White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred the Caller to the National Security Council (NSC). The NSC did immediately not provide a comment about the letter.