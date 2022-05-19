Jan 6 Committee Ask Shocking Questions Behind Closed Doors | Guest Kash Patel | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In this episode, Vince and Jason sit down with Kash Patel, former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller under the Trump administration, to discuss his children’s book about supposed Trump-Russia collusion. In addition, Patel shares details with Vince and Jason about his testimony with the Jan. 6 committee.

Their conversation follows the committee’s plans to hold eight public hearings in June, its efforts to finalize a list of topics and witnesses and its chair’s own admission that they don’t expect former President Donald Trump to testify. (RELATED: ‘There’s A Lot Of Sh*t About That Day That’s F**ked’: Joe Rogan Talks Jan. 6)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

