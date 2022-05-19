Gunman Opens Fire At Tennessee High School Graduation Ceremony

A gunman opened fire during a high school graduation ceremony in Tennessee on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another, local authorities said.

The shooter opened fire as families and students attending Riverdale High School’s graduation ceremony left Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Wednesday night, police told local outlet WKRN.

Two gunshot victims were found by tennis courts near the Murphy Center, with one victim declared dead while the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities told WKRN.

MTSU ALERT: Shooting reported at Murphy Center. Leave the area if possible or shelter in place. Report suspicious activity to MTSU Police: 615-898-2424 — Middle Tennessee State University (@MTSU) May 19, 2022

The shooter is still at large and considered to be “armed and dangerous,” police told WKRN. Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

A spokesperson for the school district stated that Rutherford County Schools are closed for Thursday and are expected to reopen on Friday, the outlet reported.

Rutherford County Schools is working in coordination with the police on the investigation, the school district said in a tweet. Blackman High School in Rutherford County is still set to hold its graduation ceremony at the Murphy Center on Thursday, according to the school’s website. (RELATED: Middle Schooler Allegedly Murders Peer In South Carolina School Shooting)

Approximately 450 students were graduating from Riverdale High School, district spokesperson James Evans told WKRN. Additionally, hundreds of other guests, including families of students, usually attend the graduation ceremonies, he told the outlet.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Schools did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.