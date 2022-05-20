Bethenny Frankel Dubs Amber Heard As ‘The Craziest Woman That’s Walked This Planet’

Bethenny Frankel made her feelings known about the ongoing drama between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, calling Heard “the craziest woman that’s walked the planet” during Thursday’s “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast.

The Real Housewives of New York City star shared her thoughts about the explosive allegations that Depp and Heard have been hurling at one another, and is clearly not impressed with either of them. She slung more than a few verbal punches at Heard, starting her rant off by saying, "Johnny Depp looks like a hero only in a relationship with Amber Heard," according to Page Six.

Frankel didn’t hold back with her commentary.

“Johnny Depp is going to be fucking anointed Gandhi and the pope because he was in a relationship with the craziest woman that’s walked this planet, so now he’s, like, sainted,” she said on the podcast. “I’m sure Queen Elizabeth is calling him come and be like, ‘Come here I want to give you a knighthood because you fucking look good, because you’re now the hero in this crazy villain story.”

Frankel seemed to be drawing on the fact that Depp wasn’t standing on solid ground, and that he got a pass merely due to the fact that he was being compared to Heard.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Johnny Depp plus anyone besides Amber heard is a raving [MDMA], cocaine, shit-in-bed-tolerating man,” Frankel said.

Clearly revealing her feelings about Heard, Frankel continued slamming the actress, and broke out in song to sarcastically sing Mariah Carey’s single “Hero.”

“But here he looks like, ‘and then a hero comes along,’ I mean come on, because Amber Heard is who he’s being compared to, honestly!” she said.

After shredding Heard, Frankel put things in perspective and closed off her segment.

“Put me next to Shrek. I’m going to be the first person, I’ll be co-hosting the Met ball next year with Anna Wintour,” she said.