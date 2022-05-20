Biden’s Approval Rating Falls To 26% Among Hispanic Voters

President Joe Biden’s approval rating with Hispanic respondents reached its lowest point to date in a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll — rating Biden’s performance lower than the other demographics polled.

Merely 26% of Hispanic respondents polled approved of how Biden is handling his job as president. Sixty percent disapproved.

Thirty-two percent of white respondents, and 63% of black respondents approved of Biden, with 62% and 28% disapproving, respectively.

Notice something else in Quinnipiac poll? Biden job approval 26% among Hispanic adults. 26%. Playbook not working… https://t.co/H8eP1yliL7 pic.twitter.com/fnDEkejUtE — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 20, 2022

When asked how strongly they approve of the president, 10% of Hispanic respondents said they strongly approved, 16% said they approved somewhat, 16% said they disapproved somewhat and 43% said they strongly disapproved. (RELATED: ‘Life Hasn’t Improved’: Hispanic GOP Candidate Says Democrats Have Made Things Worse For Latino Voters)

Forty-six percent of Hispanic respondents also said they would want to see a Republican-controlled Congress if the midterm elections were held today. Thirty-four percent said they would prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress.

The poll surveyed 1,586 U.S. adults nationwide from May 12th– 16th with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points. “The survey included 1,421 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points,” the poll said. The poll was conducted using “random digit dialing using live interviewers, calling both landlines and cell phones,” according to Quinnipiac. (RELATED: Whoops! Democrats Are Slipping With Their Most Important Demographic)

A Gallup poll published April 14 showed that 52% of Hispanic voters approved of Biden, a drop of 21 points since he took office in 2021.