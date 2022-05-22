Former Delta Force Operators Explain The Importance Of Situational Awareness When Identifying Potentially Dangerous Situations

Situational awareness is very important when it comes to surviving potentially dangerous situations.

During my interview with former Delta Force operators Bob Keller, Nate Dudley and Brian Gilligan, I asked what advice they have for identifying when a situation might head south, and their advice is 100% worth listening to.

“Bottom line is you need to be aware of your surroundings. You need to be aware of where you are to begin with. What’s the reason you’re there, right,” Gilligan explained when talking about situation awareness.

He then also tore into people who make everything political and said it’s time for people to “f**king relax” a bit. You can watch their full comments below.

That’s some great advice from guys who absolutely know what they’re talking about given their combat experience as Tier One operators, and must admit that I laughed pretty hard when Keller asked Dudley, “How bad did you want to crack some skulls?”

It was also important to note Dudley’s response about staying indoors and avoiding situations is a great way to not find yourself in a sticky environment.

“I was on top of the cave. So, as they were coming out, I’m shooting at them basically upside down on the motherf**kers.” What happens when terrorists try to fight American operators? They find out very quickly no virgins are waiting for them. pic.twitter.com/pQS2kMz1zU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 21, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest clips as we have them!