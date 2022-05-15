Former Delta Force Operators Talk About Their Mindset Going Into Combat Against Bad Guys

Delta Force commandos love a great gunfight.

I recently sat down with Brian Gilligan, Nate Dudley and Bob Keller to discuss their time in Delta Force, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to ask them what’s going through their minds when they hit a target. As anticipated, their answers didn’t disappoint.

“I hope they fight back,” Dudley said when talking about their mindset, and he later added the operators “hope [the bad guys] have guns” because “the bottom line is we all want to get in a gunfight.”

Gilligan also added that it’s an absolute race to see who can “get to the breach first.” Check out the awesome moment from the interview below.

Are these dudes badass or are these dudes badass? I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming yes. Whenever Delta Force guys are talking about wanting to get in a gunfight, you know you’re in for a wild time.

That’s just the fact of the matter.

“Dumped a whole [AK-47] magazine.” Former Delta Force operator Brian Gilligan told me an absurd story about when he got shot by a scumbag terrorist disguised as a woman. God bless our brave servicemen. pic.twitter.com/k9b8FUshhi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 14, 2022

