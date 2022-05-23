Gunna Held In Jail Without Bond Until 2023

Rap artist Gunna is being held in jail without bond until 2023, on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges (RICO), stemming from a take-down of the YSL Gang on May 11.

Gunna attended Fulton County Court Monday but was denied bail, according to TMZ. Gunna learned his fate as the judge ordered the rapper to remain behind bars without bond, then proceeded to set his trial date for January 2023. The 28-year-old is more than likely to stay put in prison until that time.

BREAKING: Prosecutors reportedly allege Gunna serves in a “command” role for YSL, judge denies him bond againhttps://t.co/rNrOcBsqK8 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 23, 2022

The prosecution alleges that Gunna is a leading member of the YSL Gang, reported to be a 28-member gang that is allegedly responsible for the murder of 50 people, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Flavor Flav Just Discovered He Has A 3-Year Old Son)

Gunna turned himself into police May 11, and remains under investigation for possession and intent to sell a variety of narcotics, receiving stolen property, and his involvement in the YSL Gang as a whole, according to TMZ.

Gunna could be looking at a long time behind bars before his trial, a judge just denied the rapper bond and set his trial date for January 2023. https://t.co/B8MyLqGf8E — TMZ (@TMZ) May 23, 2022

YFL and YSN are rival gangs that have both faced their fair share of charges over the years. It is alleged that YSL was responsible for the attempted murder of YFN Lucci, a prominent rapper from Georgia who was stabbed while in jail, according to YFN Lucci’s interview with Rizzle.

Young Thug is also allegedly connected to YSL and is being held in jail on similar charges, and was taken into police custody May 10 when police raided his home, according to TMZ. He has since come forward to complain about the conditions in which he is being held, and describing his jail cell as a “dungeon,” reported the outlet.